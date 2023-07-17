MECHANISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new fitness center was unveiled earlier today on Monday, July 17 in Cumberland County.

A new Planet Fitness facility officially opened its doors in Mechanicsburg. According to a spokesperson for Planet Fitness, the new 17,835 square-foot facility is located at 6520 Carlisle Pike in suite 365-B.

The new Planet Fitness in Mechanicsburg will feature a multitude of amenities and features for future members to enjoy, which includes:

State-of-the-art cardio machines

Variety of strength equipment

Fully equipped locker rooms (includes day lockers and showers)

Numerous flat-screen TV’s

“Black Card” spa with tanning beds

Hydro Massage loungers

Infrared light therapy

Wellness pods and more!

“We’re excited to bring another beautiful club to the Mechanicsburg market. This one hits a little closer to home, as I grew up a couple of minutes away. We’ll continue to serve the community and our members, providing a clean and friendly space to achieve their fitness goals,” Regional Director of Operations, Justin Stezin said.

The new Planet Fitness’s hours of operation will be open 24 hours Mondays to Fridays and Saturdays to Sundays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“I am thrilled to open the doors of PF Silver Spring to new and current members. This community has been incredibly welcoming & I cannot wait to meet you all! As an avid gym goer, I believe everyone’s fitness journey should feel rewarding and celebrated,” General Manager Matthew Bell said. “Whether you are looking for a Judgement Free Zone, a place to run when it is cold, or somewhere to clear your head – we are excited to have you and look forward to being a part of your journey, however small or large!”

Though the new fitness facility is now open, its official grand opening ceremony will be held on Thursday, August 24.

According to a spokesperson, the new Planet Fitness is expected to create between 10 and 15 new jobs.