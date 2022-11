CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — In Cumberland County, first responders have a powerful new tool that they can use in order to help save lives.

New Cumberland River Rescue adopted a $29,000 grant from the Logistics Company Energy Transfer.

This money helped pay for a utility terrain vehicle, which will help save crews time when someone needs to be rescued from the water.

Energy Transfer says it’s donated about a million dollars to first responders across Pennsylvania.