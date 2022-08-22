PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A road-killed deer was discovered to of tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). There will be another expansion of Disease Management Area (DMA) following this incident in southcentral Pennsylvania.

The deer was an adult female and was found in Upper Mifflin Township in Cumberland County. As a result of this discovery, the DMA 2 is going to be expanding east into more of Cumberland, Adams and York counties. This change will be in effect for upcoming hunting seasons and hunters within these new boundaries will be required to comply with additional regulations designed to slow the spread of the disease.

Within DMAs it will be unlawful to:

Remove or export any deer or elk high-risk parts such as the head, spinal column and spleen, from a DMA or EA

Use or possess deer or elk urine-based attractants

Directly or indirectly feed wild, free-ranging deer

Rehabilitate wild, free-ranging deer or elk This new boundary line for DMA 2 follows Route 134 north from the Maryland line for about 4 miles to the intersection of U.S. Route 15, then follows Route 15 north for 36.4 miles, crossing Route 581 where it becomes Route 11. It then follows Route 11 for 2.4 miles to where it meets the west shore of the Susquehanna River at Front Street. The boundary follows the Susquehanna River north for about 15.1 miles to Route 22. This change follows a previous expansion of DMA 2 that was announced in April. Up to date boundaries and maps for all DMAs can be found here. Hunters can help to assist in slowing the spread of CWD by harvesting deer in areas where the Game Commission wants to conduct enhanced surveillance.

“Each of these DMAP units is around a high-priority CWD detection,” said Game Commission CWD Section Coordinator Andrea Korman. “We hope to increase sample numbers in these areas so that we can have a better understanding of the extent of the disease.”

Hunters can purchase up to two antlerless permits per unit. They’re good for taking an antlerless deer in any open season, anywhere within the CWD DMAP unit, though hunters must still acquire permission to hunt private property.

If can find the units by county and check for available permits here.

CWD is an always-fatal neurological disease that can spread through animal-to-animal contact, as well as indirectly through prion-contaminated environments.