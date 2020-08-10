New details released about driver’s shooting death in West Earl Twp, suspect identified

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM)– The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office has identified the man they say is responsible for the shooting of a driver.

Prosecutors said Stephen Jones, 29, was spotted at the Sheetz off Route 322 in Ephrata with a long gun. Witnesses told police he put the nozzle of the gas pump into his truck and drove off with it still in his truck.

Police believe Jones then forced the 68-year-old victim to stop his vehicle on Cats Back Road and shot him in the head through the driver’s side window and took off.

Investigators don’t know if Jones knew the victim.

A man on a bicycle nearby told police he heard a gunshot and the sound of a shotgun being racked. The witness said he also saw a truck speed away from the area.

Jones was later arrested at his job Sunday afternoon in Denver.

He is charged with homicide and robbery.