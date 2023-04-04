RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — New details have been released regarding the homicide shooting death of a 12-year-old boy in Red Lion, York County.

According to court documents, Pennsylvania State Police say they found Kain Heiland’s body and one bullet casing on the ground in between two homes in Red Lion on the evening of Saturday, April 1.

Troopers say Heiland and two other boys were playing when one of the boys took out a gun. Investigators say the boy made a joke, Heiland told him to shut up, and then the boy shot Heiland in the back once.

The boy’s father later confirmed that he owns a gun matching the caliber of the bullet casing that was found next to Heiland. The father also said he asked his son to come home after hearing about the shooting and found the gun in its safe.

So far, no charges have been filed.