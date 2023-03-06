ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A new name brand, discounted clothing retailer is now open in Elizabethtown.

Underdogs Clothing Outlet is a local father’s attempt to give his children real-life experiences and to stand with all of the other “underdogs” of the world.

The owner and operator, Casey Langevin, who also is the owner of Healthier Homes Construction, is originally from upstate New York but has lived in Elizabethtown for the past 25 years. Langevin worked to open the new retail store with the help of his son and daughter.

“Opening this store was something I did to help get my kids involved and to teach them important life lessons,” Langevin said.

Langevin’s youngest daughter, who has Cystic Fibrosis, was one of the main sources of inspiration in creating the name “Underdogs Clothing Outlets.” Langevin’s daughter has required many children’s hospital visits over the years. During his and his daughter’s time at the hospital, Langevin came to have great respect for the positive outlooks and attitudes being shown by his daughter and the other sick children, despite their situations.

“One thing I learned from my daughter, is that she lets nothing beat her down,” Langevin said. “If these kids can deal with all of this, then what do we have to complain about?”

Underdogs Clothing Outlet held its official grand opening on Saturday, March 4.

According to Langevin, the new 900-square-foot retail store has a wide variety of discounted, name-brand, men’s and women’s clothing, and shoes. Additionally, the new store also offers a selection of children’s toys for kids to browse through.

Underdogs Clothing Outlet’s hours of operation are:

Wednesdays – Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Underdog Clothing Outlet is located at 18 E. High Street in Elizabethtown.