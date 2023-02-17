MARIETTA, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Dunkin restaurant is hosting a grand opening event at its new Lancaster-based location next week.

The new Dunkin Restaurant will be hosting its grand opening and ribbon cutting event on Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 9a.m. until 11a.m.

According to Dunkin, the franchisee owner Parth Delvadia will be presenting a $1,000 check to the Boys & Girls Club of Lancaster at 10 a.m. to further their mission to enable all young people to reach their full potential. Additionally, the grand opening event will feature Dunkin’s mascot named Cuppy, a Dunkin prize wheel with giveaways, and more.

The new Dunkin restaurant is going to be equipped with:

Drive-thru

Complementary WiFi

Innovative tap system

Modern design

The new Dunkin restaurant is located at 50 Ore Mine Rd.

For more information on Dunkin, you can visit their website at www.dunkindonuts.com