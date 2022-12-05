LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A new fitness center, Fit Body Boot Camp, will soon be opening up in Lebanon County.

Fit Body Boot Camp is a franchised fitness center that offers 30-minute long, High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) classes – focused on building strength and cardio, according to co-owner Nadine Finn. The classes are broken into small groups of about 25 people, and are then trained by two coaches that take them through the various exercise stations.

Currently, Fit Body Boot Camp plans to offer multiple classes in the morning and the evening, in order to accommodate their members varying life and work schedules. According to Finn, the classes will be quick and easy to sign up for and can be done through their online app. So far, they plan to offer the following class times:

Morning: 5am, 6am, 7am

5am, 6am, 7am Evening: 4:30pm, 5:30pm, 6:30pm

“I am just really excited to be the best part of someone else’s day,” Finn said. “I want it to be like it was for me when I started.”

For 15 years, Finn has been a school aged teacher for grades k-6 in Arizona, and decided to open up a fitness class center along side her husband, Ryan Finn, after moving to Pennsylvania. According to Finn, fitness has always been a huge part of her life – previously, she was an accomplished gymnast. After a serious injury ended her gymnastics career, she began to use her experience as an educator, to teach others about fitness.

Fit Body Boot Camp will be in a 3,000 square foot space – with 2,000 square feet being utilized as the actual workout floor.

Fit Body Boot Camp will be located at 1960 Quentin Rd. According to Finn, they plan to officially open in the first half of 2023.

abc 27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.