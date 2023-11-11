LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 15-year-old Eagle Scout candidate made it his mission to raise $5,000 for a new flag pole in Lower Paxton Township.

Just in time for Veteran’s Day, Kevin Grant Jr. raised enough money to purchase a 30-foot flagpole and have it erected in George Park.

The American Legion Post 272 in Linglestown helped Grant raise the money. Grant said that this day means a lot to him.

“Because my family members are veterans, my two grandfathers who are here, and my dad. I know it’s important to them and because of that, it’s important to me,” Grant said.

“Just the volunteer effort, the plaque that goes with it, the message behind it, the respect for the veterans, I think that uplifts everybody in the community,” Supervisor for Lower Paxton Township Christ Judd said.

The post is helping Grant replace the worn American flags of 100 Lower Paxton residents with new flags.