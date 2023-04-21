GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new food hall with a number of different restaurants inside will be opening its doors to the public in the coming weeks.

The new SavorHall is owned and operated by a husband and wife duo, Steve Burton and Judy Morley, who moved to Pennsylvania from Colorado in April 2018.

According to Morley, the couple owns and operates three pizza restaurants and a commercial kitchen for food trucks in Colorado. SavorHall will become the couple’s first hospitality business to open in the Keystone State.

According to Morley, the idea to bring the professional food hall concept to Pennsylvania came from her husband, following their own positive experience with locating their businesses in food halls on the west coast.

“We operate our pizza restaurants in food halls in Colorado, and [food halls] are very popular and a huge success here,” Morley added.

Renovations to the new 14,000-square-foot SavorHood began back in August 2022. The new food hall will feature 10 different eateries and a brewery. According to Morley, the new establishment has a capacity of 450 guests.

According to their website, SavorHood will feature the Liquid Art Brewery, in addition to 10 other eateries:

Tex’s Lone Star BBQ

Tilford’s Wood Fired Pizza

Easy Briez Grilled Cheese

Sunshine Fries

CJ’S Seafood

CJ’S American Grille – Burgers & Hot Dogs

Mr. G’s Ice Cream

Gettysburg Cookie Company

Mexican Street Tacos

Salads & Wraps

The biggest thing that separates the new food hall from your typical farmers market is that you can sit down and dine at the food hall, and the businesses that occupy a space at SavorHall will not be rotating in and out.

“These specific businesses are here because they are great business owners,” Morley explained. “This is a permanent multi-restaurant building, it is not like a farmers market.”

Prior to opening, SavorHall will be receiving a fire inspection this coming Monday, April 24, according to Morley.

SavorHall will be holding its official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, May 2 at noon, and then they will be holding a grand opening celebration with live music and samples on May 5.

“It’s amazing to be opening soon,” Morley expressed. “This has been in the idea phase since 2020, and we are just excited to open and make a place where the community can gather.”

The new SavorHall’s hours of operation will be:

Mondays – Sundays // 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

It should be noted that some restaurants and the bar may stay open at a later date.

SavorHall is located at 985 Baltimore Pike.