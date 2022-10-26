YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Interiors Home furniture store has officially opened up its newest location in York County on Friday, Oct. 21.

The new Interiors Home furniture store is located on 351 Loucks Rd. – as part of the Manchester Crossroads strip mall, off of Route 30.

With the arrival of their newest store, Interiors Home now has three opened locations in Central Pa. – the other two store locations can be found at:

Lancaster (3130 Columbia Ave, Lancaster, PA.) Camp Hill (3415 Simpson Ferry Rd Camp Hill, PA)

Interior Homes is a family-owned design, furniture, and mattress store that has been around for over 50 years – opening its doors for the first time back in 1969, according to their website.