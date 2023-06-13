MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A spokesperson for Dick’s Sporting Goods recently confirmed that a new Golf Galaxy storefront is slated to open in Mechanicsburg.

Golf Galaxy, which is owned by Dick’s Sporting Goods, is a word class golf retailer that offers a wide range of golf equipment, golf apparel, golf accessories, golf technology, and golf gifts.

According to their website, these are some of the features and amenities that make Golf Galaxy stand out from other golf-related retailers:

Club Tech Workshops: Certified club technicians to get clubs adjusted, re-shafted and re-gripped.

Fitting Bays: Certified Fitters who use state-of-the-art technology to find clubs that suit your swing and game.

Golf Course Simulators: Electronic golf simulators to test your skills on world-famous courses.

Indoor Driving Range: In-store range to test out your clubs.

On-site Putting Greens: Full sized, bent grass putting green that is in-store.



The new Golf Galaxy storefront is slated to open its doors at the Silver Creek Plaza, which is located at 6391 Carlisle Pike. Currently, Golf Galaxy has locations in the Allentown, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh area(s).

Upon its grand opening, this will become the first Golf Galaxy to open its doors in Central Pennsylvania.

Golf Galaxy opened its first storefront back in 1997 and quickly became the world’s first and only interactive golf store, according to its website.

It is still unknown when the new Golf Galaxy is slated to have its grand opening.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.