LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand-new Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is set to open its doors in Lebanon County on Dec. 8, 2022.

According to the release, in celebration of the Grocery Outlet Bargain Market’s grand opening, they are offering customers a chance to win a $1,000 grocery give away. Interested customers have from Monday, Nov. 28 through Monday, Jan. 5 to enter for a chance to win – to enter you can click here.

The new Grocery Outlet will also be having a ‘Bliss Bucks’ and reusable bag giveaway at 7 a.m., on their grand-opening day, according to the release. The first 100 customers have a chance to win gift cards at the door, ranging in values, from $5 to $500. Additionally, free limited-edition reusable bags will be given out at the door while their supplies last.

“We are so thrilled to be a part of the Lebanon community and provide big savings on quality groceries,” Independent Operators Bob and Kimberlie Jackson said. “This partnership with Grocery Outlet gives us the ability to grow our business, create new jobs and more importantly, give back to the local community.”

For more information you can visit Grocery Outlet Bargain Market’s website.

The new Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is expected to create up to 35 new jobs and will be located on 1301 Quentin Rd, Lebanon. The new store will open from 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.