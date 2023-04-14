HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Next week in Harrisburg the new “Sylvia Rambo United States Courthouse” will open to the public.

Rambo is a senior judge for the United States District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania and a trailblazer as the first chief defender, first woman judge in Cumberland County, and first woman federal judge in the area.

The new courthouse, located at 6th and Reilly Streets, will open on Monday, April 17.