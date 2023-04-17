HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — An independently owned specialty donut and coffee shop recently held its soft opening in Hanover.

The new Decked Out Donuts in Hanover is owned and operated by husband and wife Rick and Amy Lovisone. According to Amy, this is the first business she and her husband have ever owned – but she has a lot of experience baking for family and friends throughout the years.

“Baking is something that I have been doing for the last 24 years for family and friends – it’s just something that I have always enjoyed,” Amy said.

According to Amy, the new Decked Out Donuts can seat up to 22 guests inside the newly renovated 1,850-square-foot space. Renovations began back in December 2022, and necessary permits for the new space were obtained in late November 2022.

Currently, Decked Out Donuts offers a wide range of homemade baked goods on their menu, such as:

Donuts

Muffins

Cookies

Brownies

Cinnamon rolls and more!

On any given day, Decked Out Donuts offers anywhere from 12 to 18 different homemade donut flavors for customers to pick from. It should also be noted that Decked Out Donuts plans on adding vegan and gluten-free baked goods to the menu in the upcoming future.

“We have endless flavors – I am constantly coming up with new flavors, fillings, toppings, and designs for our donut selection,” Amy added.

The new Decked Out Donuts is located at 1185 High Street, and they held their soft opening back on Friday, April 7.

Currently, their hours of operation are:

Tuesdays – Wednesdays from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursdays – Fridays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It should be noted that upon Decked Out Donuts’ official grand opening on May 6, their hours of operation may be subject to change. Additionally, Deck Out Donuts plans to offer pre-ordering options and delivery services for customers in the future.

“It’s very exciting [to open up],” Amy said. “I love doing this and I love the feedback that we are getting from people! We are blessed and excited to be open.”