LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A new independently owned pie and coffee shop officially opened its doors in downtown Lancaster.

Lancaster Pie & Coffee is owned and operated by a local husband and wife, Bill Landis and Tara Nordby. According to Landis, he originally worked as an EMT in the area, and his wife currently works as the COO of Richard Energy Group, Inc., based in Manheim.

The new business is the couple’s first time owning and operating a restaurant location of their own.

“We opened our own shop because we are hobby bakers, and we make a pretty good pie,” Landis explained. “We are not trying to infringe on other local bakeries, but we wanted to fix the lack of a ‘purely-pie’ shop in Lancaster.”

Lancaster Pie and Coffee has a simple, yet delicious menu of homemade pies, house-made vanilla ice cream, and specialty coffee/tea drinks. It should be noted that Lancaster Pie & Coffee also has its own brand of coffee called ‘Pie Bird Coffee’, which is brewed by Lancaster County Coffee Roasters.

Currently, Lancaster Pie & Coffee offers a multitude of sweet pies, including:

Sour cherry pie

Blueberry pie

Peanut butter chocolate pie

Coconut cream pie

Banana cream pie

Bourbon pecan pie

Apple pie

Lancaster Pie & Coffee also offers savory pies, such as a Chicken Pie and a Quiche, according to their website.

The new cafe officially opened its doors on Tuesday, March 14, also known as Pi Day. According to Landis, the new 850-square-foot location on 136 N. Prince Street, is capable of seating upwards of 14 people at a time.

Lancaster Pie & Coffee’s hours of operation are:

Thursdays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sundays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Opening up honestly feels wonderful,” Landis said. “We were not expecting this kind of reception from the community, but it feels great!”

According to Landis, Lancaster Pie & Coffee plans to expand their house-made ice-cream list in the upcoming future – with plans to add homemade, pie-flavored ice cream options.