COLEBROOK, Pa. (WHTM) — A new ice cream shop will soon be opening in Colebrook, at the former location of the historic Twin Kiss.

The new Colebrook Crossing, located at 1550 Mt. Wilson Road, is owned and operated by the Hoover family, who have a deeply rooted background in dairy farming around the area. The family owners include couples Dean and Mary Ann Hoover, and Reid and Diane Hoover.

As previously reported, the popular Twin Kiss closed its doors back in 2020 during the pandemic, and the Hoovers purchased the vacant property in Oct. 2021.

According to Dean Hoover, they began construction on the new, 1,500-square-foot ice cream shop in Oct. 2022, and just recently on March 31, had their building code inspection. The next step for Colebrook Crossing is to pass its state health inspection, which should be taking place in the next two weeks.

The new Colebrook Crossing will be offering an American-style menu for its customers to choose from, which will include items such as:

Soft serve ice cream options

Milkshakes and ice cream floats

Burgers

Fries

Cheese Steak

Chili

Hots Dogs and more!

The new establishment will also have ample seating for customers, offering 25 indoor seats and another 25-30 seats on the outside patio, according to Dean Hoover.

Currently, Colebrook Crossing is hiring for multiple positions, such as: supervisor, ice cream server/ grill assistant, and line cook, according to their website. If you are interested in applying, you can click here.

It should be noted that the owners expect to create a mix of about 8 to 10 full-time and part-time jobs.

According to Dean Hoover, the hours of operation for the new Colebrook Crossing are expected to be:

Mondays – Sundays // 11a.m. to 9 p.m.

“I would say that we are excited [to open] because there has been a lot of excitement in the community,” Dean Hover stated. “We are just really excited to create an atmosphere that people can enjoy.”

The new Colebrook Crossing is expected to open the first week of May 2023.

