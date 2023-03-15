CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A new coffee shop, named Nour, is focused on creating employment opportunities for people of all abilities.

The new Nour coffee shop, owned and operated by Kate Gillis and Mena Hanna, is a one-of-a-kind coffee shop, with what they refer to as a “competitive integrated model.” According to their website, this means that they train, employ, and empower neurotypical and neurodivergent individuals.

This includes the mental functions of people with autism, ADHD, dyslexia, Down syndrome, etc.

The new coffee shop was inspired after the owner’s daughter, named Nour, who has Down syndrome. The owners said on their website:

“When Nour was born we immediately began dreaming of how life would look for her. When it came to employment, we wanted to make sure there were spaces where all were truly welcome. That, combined with the high unemployment rate for individuals with disabilities, inspired us to create Nour (the coffee shop)!”

According to MyDisabilityJobs, unemployment rates for neurodivergent adults can reach upwards of 30-40%, which is eight times the unemployment rate of individuals without a disability.

The new Nour menu is set to offer a variety of breakfast items and specialty hot & cold coffee drinks. Additionally, the new shop is partnered with the Harrisburg-based Colina Coffee, which is a minority and women-owned coffee bean company.

The new Nour is located at 101 North St. John Road. According to a recent Facebook post, the coffee shop will have its official grand opening on Tuesday, March 21.

If you are interested in applying for a position at the new Nour, you can click here.

Nour’s hours of operation are:

Mondays – Fridays // 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Saturdays // 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

abc27 was unable to make contact with the owners at the time of this publication