HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new locally owned restaurant that serves Indian and Nepali cuisines recently opened its doors in Hershey.

The new Hershey Spice Restaurant & Bar held its official grand opening back on Monday July 29, 2023. According to their website, the new eatery offers a vast selection of South Asian, Indian, and Nepali-style cuisines.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Their menu offers several different choices of Curry, Chicken/ Veggie Momo, Soups, Masala, Biryani, Fried rice dishes, and a lot more. In addition to the vast menu of spice-filled entrees, the new Hershey Spice Restaurant & Bar also offers guests gluten-free and vegetarian meal options.

If you are interested in browsing the new restaurant’s full menu, you can click here.

According to their website, Hershey Spice Restaurant & Bar offers dine-in services, take-out, online delivery, six-pack beer to-go, and catering opportunities as well.

If you are interested in having an event at the new establishment or are looking for more information on catering, you can call the restaurant for a quote at 717-415-2999.

The new Hershey Spice Restaurant & Bar is located in a space on 1144 East Chocolate Avenue, which was previously occupied by a Japanese & Italian eatery named Sakura Do, which has since closed its doors.

The new Hershey Spice Restaurant & Bar’s hours of operation are: