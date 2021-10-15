New integrated state school campus to be named Pennsylvania Western University

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) announced one of its integrated campuses will be called Pennsylvania Western University or PennWest for short.

The integrated university will include California, Clarion, and Edinboro. Each campus will keep its current location name, athletics branding, and mascots.

The name was approved by the Board of Governors at a meeting Thursday and will go into effect next year when the integration is finalized next year.

This is part of the system’s redesign, a plan to get it in better financial standing and increase enrollment.

The name of the other integrated campus has not been announced.