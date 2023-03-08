MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Italian restaurant named Luna Italian Cuisine is now opened in Mechanicsburg.

The newly opened Luna Italian Cuisine is owned and operated by a long time restaurant owner and entrepreneur, Vito Serradella. According to Serradella, he is originally from the city of Palermo, Sicily, but has resided in Pennsylvania for the past eight years.

Over the course of seven years, Serradella has opened a variety of pizza shops and Italian restaurants across the Midstate. According to Serradella, he has opened a total of six eateries throughout these seven years.

The new Luna Italian Cuisine held its official grand opening back on March 6 – though Serradella says it was more of a soft opening in order to give the kitchen an opportunity to get its systems and procedures in place.

Furthermore, to help the kitchen staff acclimate to the new, extensive menu, Luna Italian Cuisine is only accepting reservations for the time being.

The new 3,300 square foot establishment has the ability to seat upwards of 180 guests, with more seating options to become available in the summer months.

Luna Italian Cuisine’s menu is full of fresh and authentic Italian food – offering 18 different types of pasta dishes, four different pizza options, and a variety of meat and fish entrees.

“Everything here is freshly made every single day,” Serradella said.

The new Luna Italian Cuisine is located on 100 Legacy Park Drive, Suite 102, and its hours of operation are:

Monday through Friday

Cocktail Bar – 3p.m. till 4p.m.

Restaurant Dining and Bar – 4p.m. until 11p.m.

Restaurant Dining and Bar – 12 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Disco Pub and Bar – 11 p.m. till 2 a.m.

Restaurant Dining and Bar – 12 p.m. till 10 p.m.

“Right now there is just too much going on for me to really realize what I have accomplished,” Serradella said. “But I am really happy.”

To date, Serradella has created approximately 35 jobs across all of his eateries in the Midstate. He is still currently hiring to fill positions at Luna Italian Cuisine – if you are interested in applying you are encouraged to go to the restaurant and ask for an application in person.