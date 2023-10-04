LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A new officer has been sworn into the Lancaster City Bureau of Police.

Matthew George, originally of Lancaster, graduated from Shippensburg University with a degree in Criminal Justice.

He served in the U.S. Army for five years and most recently as a police officer in Fayetteville, North Carolina, where he was assigned to a specialized community policing unit.

George says he is glad to come back home and hopes more people become police officers.

Anyone interested in becoming a Lancaster Police Officer can also apply on their website.