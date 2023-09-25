ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Next Generation Dunkin’ restaurant recently opened its doors in E-Town.

According to a Dunkin’ spokesperson, the new Dunkin’ location held its official grand opening ceremony on Saturday, September 23 at 9 a.m. The new location now occupies a 1,800-square-foot space that offers guests the option to dine in or drive-thru for their orders.

The new Elizabethtown location also offers atmospheric lighting, complimentary Wi-Fi, and an innovative tap system. According to Dunkin’, in celebration of the new location’s grand opening, there will be a 10% student discount that will be offered until Saturday, July 1.

Participants will need to show their student IDs in order to receive the discount.

The new Dunkin’ is located at 820 South Market Street and their hours of operation are:

Mondays – Sundays // 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

According to a spokesperson with Dunkin, the franchise owner of this new location is Eddie Delvadia, who also owns seven other Dunkin’s across Pennsylvania.