LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — abc27 News recently confirmed the official grand opening date of a new Hobby Lobby location in Lancaster.

abc27 news reported back in April 2023 when a large “Coming Soon Hobby Lobby” banner was seen hanging from a storefront at the East Towne shopping mall on 2090 Lincoln Highway East.

Taken on April 26, 2023

The new Hobby Lobby will occupy a 56,910-square-foot space that is situated between Gabe’s and Harbor Freight. According to a representative at the new Hobby Lobby store, they will be officially opening their doors on Monday, October 16.

Upon their grand opening, the new location’s hours of operations will be Mondays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In addition to the new Lancaster location, Hobby Lobby also has multiple other stores across the Midstate, which include:

Colonial Park Mall (5074 Jonestown Road)

Mechanicsburg (5600 Carlisle Pike)

York (460 Town Center Drive)

Lebanon (2215 Lebanon Valley Mall)

Lancaster (2074 Fruitville Pike)

According to Hobby Lobby’s website, the arts and crafts franchise was first founded in Oklahoma City back in 1970. Since its inception, the franchise now has more than 900 store locations across 47 states – they also employ over 43,000 people.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.