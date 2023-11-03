LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Nothing Bundt Cakes storefront location will soon debut in Lancaster County.

According to Nothing Bundt Cake’s website, the new bakery location will soon be opening its doors at The Crossing Shopping Mall, on 1500 Gilbert Way in Manheim Township. The new bakery will be joining other businesses such as the new Pizzeria Luca, which just opened its doors across the street back in September.

Recently, a new Nothing Bundt Cakes location opened its doors in Camp Hill back in May 2023, at 3540 Gettysburg Road, near Trader Joe’s, Texas Roadhouse, and the Capital City Mall.

Nothing Bundt Cakes was first opened back in 1997 and has since grown to more than 430 bakery locations across 40+ states and Canada, according to their website. In addition to its hand-crafted bundt cakes, the bakery also offers a wide selection of party supplies, decorations, gifts, and more.

