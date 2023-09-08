ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new locally-owned, handmade boutique and design studio will soon unveil a new storefront location in Annville.

A Lebanon County native named Paige Sullivan will soon be opening her newest brick-and-mortar storefront for her handmade boutique and studio, called Christine Shirley Sewing & Design Studio.

Sullivan chose this name because her middle name is Christine and she grew up on Shirley Drive in Lebanon County.

According to Sullivan, her journey to offer affordable handmade women’s clothing and apparel began back in 2015 when she opened her first official Flagship location in Wayne, Delaware County on 104 East Lancaster Avenue. This location was initially opened as a sewing studio that offered individuals of all ages the opportunity to learn how to Sew, Stitch, Knit, Embroider, Crochet, and more!

Shortly after in 2018, Sullivan decided to expand and open a retail location right next door to her Flagship studio in Wayne. This retail store offers a wide variety of Sullivan’s very own handmade women’s clothing and apparel. In 2020, Sullivan once again expanded and opened another location in Stone Harbor, NJ on 9725 Third Avenue, which operates seasonally.

It should be noted that Sullivan is most known for creating her handmade tie-dye bamboo apparel and if you are interested in checking out more of Sullivan’s creations, you can click here.

Bamboo Dress With Pockets

“I am always trying to keep everything affordable and under $70,” Sullivan explained. “I want people of any and all socioeconomic status to be able to shop here.”

In addition to sharing her creations at her retail storefronts, Sullivan also shares many of her unique women’s creations at different events, festivals, and shows around the Midstate and across the country.

In the coming weeks, Sullivan will be sharing her creations at the following shows:

Clover Market, Chestnut Hill: September 10th

September 10th Devon Fall Classic: September 14th-17th

September 14th-17th Ocean City, NJ Block Party: October 7th

October 7th Clover Market, Bryn Mawr: October 8th

October 8th Ocean City Maryland SunFest: October 19th-22nd

Recently, Sullivan announced that she would now be opening a brand new Christine Shirley Sewing & Design Studio – this time near her hometown in Annville, across the street from the long-time Allen Theatre. According to Sullivan, the new location is going to be located in a 400-square-foot space in the yellow building on 13 East Main Street.

“When I was a kid my parents would always take me to the Allen Theatre, so I would always see the yellow building and I always thought that it was just so cute,” Sullivan exclaimed. “Everyone knows [that building], so it’s recognizable!”

According to Sullivan, this new location is going to initially serve as a retail store, but she plans on eventually hiring a teacher so she can begin holding classes as well. If you are interested in applying for a sales associate or a teaching position at the new Christine Shirley Sewing & Design Studio, you can reach out to christineshirleydesigns@gmail.com

Additionally, her new storefront will also offer a variety of children’s workshops, which will be designed to provide fun, creative learning opportunities.

Christine Shirley Sewing & Design Studio is slated to have its official grand opening on Saturday, September 23; however, if you are too excited to wait, Sullivan will be hosting a “preview night” on Friday, Saturday 22.

Preview night will cost $15 for adults and $10 for kids and drinks and snacks will be provided.

Upon opening the new location, the hours of operation will be:

Wednesdays // 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursdays – Fridays // 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturdays // 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sundays // 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“I am still kind of like ‘really, you are opening in Annville?’ – in some ways it feels like I have planned this my whole life,” Sullivan expressed. “I am just really excited to see how the community responds.”

