HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The state senate unanimously approved a bill that will create a curriculum to teach students about the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The bill would require that the state education department develops a way to teach kids about 9/11, including the attack itself, how the United States responded and recovered, and the global repercussions that followed.

The legislation was introduced by Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York County), who says the bill will help school districts teach this part of American history to students who were not alive when 9/11 happened.

The bill is now awaiting approval from the state house.