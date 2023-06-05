HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new locally owned wellness boutique shop recently opened its doors in downtown Harrisburg and will soon hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate.

C.R. Blooms is owned and operated by Carmelia (Carm) Rameau who grew up in South Florida in a Haitian home. According to her website, Rameau has 13 years of experience in the skincare industry and is an alumnus of the Aveda Institute, which is a cosmetology, esthiology (skincare), and massage therapy school.

“I am excited to bring my facial and wellness services to the downtown and surrounding areas and look forward to encouraging wellness and self-care to a new audience in this region,” Rameau said.

The new C.R. Blooms offers facial treatments and a wide range of wellness products such as:

Facial treatments

Teas

Handmade Indian silk robes

Cleansers

Facial masks and a lot more!

According to Harristown Enterprises, the new C.R. Blooms is located in an 860-square-foot space at 7 North 3rd Street, across the road from the Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts – near the Strawberry Square entrance.

“We are thrilled to welcome C.R. Blooms to downtown Harrisburg, “Harristown’s President & CEO Brad Jones (owner of Strawberry Square) said. “Strawberry Square and the Shops on 3rd are a center of activity, and this boutique adds to the growing health and beauty corridor along North Third Street and will offer unique wellness options unavailable elsewhere in downtown.”

In celebration of its recent grand opening, C.R. Blooms will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, June 7 at 2 p.m.

Moving forward, C.R. Blooms’ hours of operation will be Tuesdays – Saturdays // 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.