MILLERSBURG Pa. (WHTM) — The construction of a 111,000 square foot ‘state-of-the-art’ manufacturing and corporate offices facility was officially completed on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, according to a Facebook post by Mowery construction.

Mountain Ridge Metals, a second-generation business, recently constructed their second facility in Northern Dauphin County in Millersburg – right across the road from their original 115,000 square foot facility, according to President of Mountain Ridge Metals Braxton Sponsler.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with Your Local Election HQ.

These two facilities combined bring their total square footage to approximately 226,000 square feet. With the addition of the new facility, Mountain Ridge Metals expects to eventually create upwards of 25-50 new jobs in the area, according to Sponsler.

Mountain Ridge Metals, is a custom aluminum extruding manufacturer which shapes, produces and precisely cuts aluminum into a variety of different objects for multiple uses- while offering several services such as:

Fill & Debridge (utilized for effective window insulation)

Panting & coating of aluminum product

Engineering Services (aluminum fabrication, custom part production)

Aluminum Extrusion (the heating, shaping, and treatment of aluminum billets)

Utilizing these services, Mountain Ridge Metals can create a multitude of products, spanning from insulated window frames, solar panel brackets, doors, and many more aluminum metal products, according to Sponsler.

The construction project took approximately 15 months to complete, and according to Sponsler, they began to move into their new space back in August 2022 – though construction was still occurring at the time of their move-in.

Originally, the business had planned to begin its expansion project back in 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the project was temporarily put on the back burner, according to Sponsler.

Mountain Ridge Metals’ newest facility is located at 1678 State Rt. 209, Millersburg, and their original facility is right down the road on 1517 State Rt. 209, Millersburg.