HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue announced earlier today on Nov. 30, 2022, that they have officially launched its new online taxpaying system for Pa. businesses.

According to the Department of Revenue, the new and improved online system, called myPATH, will be capable of handling all of a business’s registration, filings, and payment obligations for Pa. state taxes. The department has been working on this new system since 2018 and has stayed on time and on budget with this project.

“This move to a new system is about contributing to Governor Wolf’s goal of improving online services and providing our customers with new tools that will make their lives easier,” Department of Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell said. “This system is already used to process personal income tax returns and payments, as well as rebates on property taxes and rent for older residents and Pennsylvanians with disabilities. It has been very well received by the public, so we are looking forward to expanding this resource for more people in the business community.”

The new and improved myPATH will be capable of managing multiple new taxes that users were unable to manage in the previous online system called, e-TIDES, according to the Department of Revenue. The new manageable taxes through myPATH will consist of:

Employer withholding taxes

Corporation taxes

Sales taxes

According to the Department of Revenue, the new myPATH system is user-friendly and can be accessed and utilized through a cell phone, tablet, or computer. Additionally, this new system is built on software that has been implemented with “great success” in multiple other states and counties around the world.

The Department of Revenue is urging business taxpayers to go and register for a new account on myPATH. After creating your new account, new users will have the option to transfer all their prior account information from e-TIDES over to myPATH. Users will have to enter their username and password from e-TIDE in order to complete this process.

In addition to replacing the need for e-TIDES, the new online myPATH system will replace the need for Pennsylvania Online Business Entity Registration (PA-100), according to the Department of Revenue. This platform was previously utilized for business taxpayers to register for state taxes, which can now be done through myPATH.

For more information or for help with making this transition you can contact the Department of Revenue at (717)-425-2495, ext. 72841(PATH1). Starting today, agents at the department will be available to assist Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 6:45 p.m.