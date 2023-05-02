HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday’s hometown heroes are staging an original work of theater in Harrisburg.

HairStory: Reclaiming Our Crown follows a young Black female journalist, who finds deep-rooted stories about the struggles of African people while speaking with employees at Black-owned beauty salons.

The show’s creator wrote the play in poetic form, based on her own experiences and from women and men sharing their personal hair stories.

“It’s my hope that other women of color, people of color, that have kinky, oily hair, would feel heard and seen. That they would see themselves even in a more positive way, it’s also my hope that, say, an ally that may have a kinky, oily hair little person in their house may be able to instill some pride in them, know how to help them, know how to lift them up,” Maria James-Thiaw, the Playwright of HairStory: Reclaiming Our Crown said.

Tickets to the show and more information can be found here.

The show debuts at the Gamut Theatre on Thursday, May 4.