FAYETTEVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Leg Up Farm is currently holding a campaign fundraiser, in hopes of raising $5.8 million to construct a new therapeutic facility in Fayetteville, Franklin County.

Leg Up Farm is a pediatric therapy center that cares for approximately 500 patients every year – with their patients ranging from ages one week old to 21 years old, according to Leg Up Farm’s Chief Development Officer Jen Hitz.

Leg Up Farm offers multiple therapeutic services for their patients, consisting of:

Equine Assisted Therapies

Behavioral Health

Nutrition Counseling

Physical Therapy

Occupational Therapy

Speech Therapy

Therapeutic Horsemanship

According to Hitz, the campaign for the new Franklin County facility began just before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. To date, the campaign for the new facility has raised just over $2.5 million, which came from 118 individual donors.

The new Franklin County project started with acquiring 16 acres of land through a donation by White Rock, which acts as the governing entity for Penn National Golf Course, according to Hitz.

According to Leg Up Farm’s website, the rest of the project is broken into three phases of construction, which are:

Building Therapy Center and Administrative Offices (estimated $3.5 million) Building indoor riding arena and horse barn (estimated $650,000) Constructing any necessary-additional space, depending on how much money is raised

3-phase construction plan for Franklin County facility

Upon completion, Leg Up Farm anticipates being able to care for an additional 500 patients, as well as being able to create another 30 to 40 jobs. According to Hitz, the new Franklin County facility will be approximately 20,000 square feet.

“The excitement behind this project is great,” Hitz said. “We already have children on our waiting list, as well as interested applicants who want to work at the new facility.”

The Franklin County facility is going to be located at 3575 Cascades Dr. and according to Hitz, Leg Up Farm’s goal is to have the project completed by the end of the next calendar year.

To donate to the Franklin County facility’s campaign you can visit the Leg Up Farm’s website or donate by mail to the Leg Up Farms York County facility at 4880 N. Sherman Street, Mount Wolf, PA 17347.