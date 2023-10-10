MANCHESTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Planet Fitness recently opened its doors in Manchester.

According to a spokesperson with UPROAR, the newly opened Manchester-based Planet Fitness is located at 245 Glen Drive, just down the road from Giant Food.

This new location will offer a wide variety of strength training, cardio, and recovery equipment for members to utilize. According to Planet Fitness’s website, the new fitness center’s hours of operation will be:

Mondays // 5:00 AM – 12:00 AM

Tuesdays – Thursdays // 24 hours

Friday // 12:00 AM – 10:00 PM

Saturdays – Sundays // 7:00 AM – 7:00 PM

This new Planet Fitness officially opened its doors on Tuesday, October 10, and the owners plan on holding an official grand opening at a later date.

Recently, abc27 news also confirmed that a new Planet Fitness would soon be opening its doors in Lancaster County on 1515 Lititz Pike. According to a spokesperson with National Fitness Partners, this location is slated to open in Q4 of 2023.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.