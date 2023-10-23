HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new PUMA retailer recently opened its doors at the Hershey Tanger Outlets and replaced the former Disney Outlet.

abc27 news reported back in May of 2023 when the popular Disney Outlet at the Hershey Tanger Outlets closed its doors. Following its closure, there is now only one Disney Outlet location that remains in all of Pennsylvania.

That store can be found at the Shops at Rockvale in Lancaster County.

On Monday, October 23, Hershey Tanger Outlets announced that the new PUMA retail store officially opened its doors in a 5,000-square-foot space, which was formerly occupied by the Disney Outlet.

“We are constantly on the lookout for chances to introduce new brands to shoppers in Hershey, and PUMA fits perfectly into our lineup of retail offerings,” Bob Ancharski, Marketing Director at Tanger Hershey said. “The PUMA outlet will bring the brand’s stylish athletic wear at exceptional value, broadening opportunities for shoppers to find their favorite fashion deals.”

According to the Hershey Tanger Outlets, the new store will offer a wide range of men’s, women’s, and children’s footwear and apparel.

The new PUMA location is just one of many new stores that have opened their doors in recent months at the Hershey Tanger Outlets, which includes the new Nike, Crocs, and Oakley.

The Hershey Tanger Outlets are located at 46 Outlet Square, and their hours of operation are:

Mondays – Saturdays // 10a.m. to 8p.m.

Sundays // 11a.m. to 7p.m.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.