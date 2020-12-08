New research: cancer cases rose in young adults by 30% during last four decades

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Cancer cases in adolescents and young adults have risen by 30% during the last four decades. This is from new research from Penn State College of Medicine.

Researchers studied nearly half a million cancer patients in the U.S. between 15 and 39 years old. They found that cancer diagnoses increased from 57 to 74 per 100-thousand people.

“This is a population that really should be at a very low risk for cancer. There should be almost, hopefully no cancer in this population at all,” said Dr. Nicholas Zaorsky, Penn State Cancer Institute researcher and Assistant Professor of Radiation Oncology and Public Health Sciences.

The research found that kidney cancer is rising at the greatest rate among young people.