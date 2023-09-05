CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Rita’s Italian Ice location is slated to open its doors in the near future.

According to Rita’s Italian Ice website, a new Chambersburg location on 777 Wayne Avenue is listed as “Coming Soon”. The new location will be situated across the street from the Chambersburg Fitness Center and Montezuma Mexican Restaurant.

“We’re excited to announce the opening of Rita’s of Chambersburg expected in Spring 2024,” a message says on the Rita’s Italian Ice website.

Rita’s Italian Ice first opened in the Summer of 1984 in Philadelphia by founder Bob Tumolo. According to their website, today Rita’s has locations in more that 30 states.

abc27 news reached out to Rita’s Italian Ice for more information but did not hear back at the time of this publication.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.