LANCASTER CITY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new home goods retail store that offers Scandinavian and Nordic-themed knick-knacks and supplies recently opened in Lancaster.

The brand new Drøm retail store is owned and operated by a Lancaster City business owner named Tyler Graybeal, who is originally from Maryland but moved to the Midstate about 10 years ago.

Back in April 2019, Graybeal opened up his first Midstate business in Lancaster City on 301 North Queen Street, called Sweetish Candy, which offers a wide variety of Swedish candies. According to Graybeal, he used to sell different Scandinavian home goods at the candy store as well, but over time his home goods collection grew to be too much.

“[Drøm] is a branch of Sweetish Candy – I was adding home goods into ‘Sweetish’ but it quickly got out of hand,” Graybeal explained.

Due to this influx of Nordic-themed home goods in his candy store, Graybeal decided to open Drøm, which is Danish for ‘dream’ – he says that the name was fitting because opening this store “was a dream come true.”

According to Graybeal, his new retail store’s Nordic-themed options are broken up into three different categories:

Décor (Candles, Knick knacks, etc.) Outdoor (Pocket knifes, lanterns, etc.) Pour (Drinkware, bitters, etc.)

The new 900-square-foot storefront has been designed to be “cozy” and to promote a “cozy lifestyle”. Graybeal says that although the store is small, it is jam-packed with an approximately 750-item inventory of Nordic home goods.

The new Drøm is located at 305 North Queen Street, which is right next door to Graybeal’s candy store. The official grand opening was held on Friday, September 29.

Drøm’s hours of operation are:

Wednesdays – Sundays // 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It should be noted that Graybeal plans on staying open seven days a week from November through December to accommodate holiday shoppers.

“It feels great [opening Drøm],” Graybeal said. “It was great timing to open right before the holidays and the community feedback has been excellent so far!”