MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new senior care facility, Silver Spring Personal Care Home, is nearing the end of construction and is set to open in the coming weeks.

Silver Spring Personal Care Home is a senior care facility that broke ground on their single-story, 39,000 square foot facility back on Nov. 1, 2021. According to a recent release, the senior care facility is set to wrap up construction and hold its grand-opening ceremony on Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:30 a.m.

According to their website, the senior care facility offers multiple types of care for its residents, such as: senior care, end-of-life care, respite, and rehab. Additionally, the senior care facility is going to be equipped with many services and amenities for their senior residents, consisting of:

Weekly Housekeeping

Medication Managment

Two relaxing & scenic courtyards

Cable TV and WIFI

Therapy & home health services (provided by Bayada Home Health)

Marble counter tops & tile bathrooms

Security & safety

Sneak peek inside Silver Spring Personal Care Home

According to Silver Spring Personal Care Home’s Administrator David Paveletz, the new facility will be equipped with 57 residential rooms and will house 64 senior residents. The new facility will have four different floor plan options for its residents to chose from:

Standard

With Seating

ADA Compliant

Two Beds

Additionally, the new senior care facility is expected to create 40 to 45 new jobs – to check out some of the careers that are offered at the senior care facility, you can click here.

According to Paveletz, Silver Spring Personal Care Home is owned by Neidlinger Enterprises – which is made up of Robert, Kim, Mike and Heather Neidlinger. The new senior care facility’s general contractor is Centurion Construction Group, LLC, which was founded in 2011 and based out of Lewisberry, Pa.

Silver Spring Personal Care Home is located on 125 State Road in Mechanicsburg.

