CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — On Oct. 26, Bennett Williams Commercial announced on its social media page that it had leased a space in Camp Hill that is set to become a Playa Bowl franchise.

This new Playa Bowl is located at 3540 Gettysburg Road in Camp Hill — across the street from Interiors Home and SpringHill Suites by Marriott Camp Hill.

This will be the second Playa Bowl location to open its doors in the Central Pennsylvania area, with the first location opening up just last year in Carlisle by the same owner.

Playa Bowl is a fruit bowl and smoothie restaurant that started in New Jersey with a focus on creating variations of acai and pitaya bowls, according to its website.

The exact grand-opening date has not yet been confirmed by the owner. abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.