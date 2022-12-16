EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Starbucks location will be opening up in Lancaster County next year.

High Real Estate Group LLC announced earlier Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, plans to construct a new 2,500 square foot Starbucks at 525 Greenfield Road in Lancaster. According to High Real Estate Group, Greenfield Architects completed design drawings of the new location – the new Starbucks will be equipped with multiple highlighting features, such as:

Drive-thru lane (able to fit 16 cars)

Outdoor patio (with pergola and outdoor furniture)

Bike rack

Large store front windows

Canvas canopies

“We’re thrilled for this new addition to the Greenfield community,” Sr. Vice President of Commercial Asset Management, High Associates Ltd Mike Lorelli said. “A high-quality coffee shop is the most frequently requested amenity by all stakeholders in Greenfield, and we’re happy we can bring it to fruition.”

The general contractor for the project is High Construction Company, and according to High Real Estate Group, construction on the new Starbucks has already begun.

The new Starbucks in Lancaster is expected to be completed in the summer 2023.