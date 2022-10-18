LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The new Rolling Thunder Express carwash, owned by Patrick Lewis, is set to open up in January 2023.

The new carwash is going to be located right next door to Klick Lewis automotive dealership – in the space that use to be utilized as their used car lot.

This carwash, owned by Lewis, is not part of his other business, Klick Lewis. Rolling Thunder Express carwash is separate from the dealership, despite its close proximity, according to Lewis.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

Lewis also went on to say that he was confident this will not be the last Rolling Thunder Express carwash to come to Pa. – hinting at plans of expanding the business across more of the state.

This “state-of-the-art” carwash will offer two different types of packages to its customers:

Single Wash – $10 to $25 depending on what type/level of wash the customer chooses.

– $10 to $25 depending on what type/level of wash the customer chooses. Monthly Package – $21.99 to $45.99 for unlimited carwashes for the entire month. Prices vary depending on the type/level of wash the customer chooses.

There are many things that make this carwash stand out in comparison to others, such as its sustainable model, with 70% of the carwash water being reclaim water, as well as eliminating harmful chemical runoff, according to Vice President of Rolling Thunder Express, Michael Young.

“[The carwash] is healthy for the car, there’s less water used, and its healthy for the environment,” said VP Young.

In addition to sustainability, this carwash is also designed to increase customer satisfaction in a multitude of ways, such as:

Having an LED light show inside the blacked-out carwash tunnel

An easy to load, large conveyor belt system that pulls the entire car through the wash on both the driver and passenger sides, minimizing strain on the tires and preventing possible scratches . (This system is similar to the conveyor belt at the check-out line of the grocery store, but on a much larger scale.)

The usage of a high-end, sealant product called graphene. This makes Rolling Thunder Express one of the first carwashes in the region to offer this extremely protective product, according to Lewis & Young. (Graphene is only offered with the purchase of the highest level monthly package)

Access to top of line vacuums which can be used for free after receiving a carwash.

Ability to safely wash high-end vehicles

Lewis added that for each Rolling Thunder Express carwash that opens its doors, 6-8 full time positions will be created in order to operate the carwash.

More information on the exact date of the Rolling Thunder Express grand opening will be released closer to January 2023.