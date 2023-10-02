LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A local chef will soon unveil his first brick-and-mortar bistro on Linglestown Road in Harrisburg.

From national embassies, chambers of commerce, and even the White House; Chef Tony Glass has served his world-class food creations to many important people throughout his many years of being a chef.

Now, he wants to bring his creations to a new bistro near you!

According to Glass, his career as a high-end executive chef for some of the world’s most important public servants came to a sudden end after eight enjoyable years, due to the effects of the 2020 pandemic.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“After Covid-19 happened, everything just dried up,” Glass said.

After business for his high-end catering had “dried up”, Glass ventured back home to the Midstate to be closer to his family. According to Glass, this was when he first began selling some of his unique food creations out of a tent that was stationed at the SpringGate Vineyard in Harrisburg.

Shortly after this, he debuted his first food truck named Chef Tony’s Food Truck.

In addition to his food truck fleet, which is now seven trucks strong, Glass later began to operate the kitchen out of SpringGate Vineyard Arcona in Mechanicsburg.

Now later this week Glass will finally unveil his first self-owned, brick-and-mortar restaurant called Chef Tony’s Bistro. According to Glass, the new bistro will open its doors at 5948 Linglestown Road in a space that he is leasing from SpringGate Vineyard, with whom he is also partnered.

The new, approximately 4,500 square foot space is going to boast seating for more than 180 guests at a time. The new establishment, which Glass says he wanted to make “a neighborhood gem” for the surrounding community, will feature three recently renovated seating areas for guests to occupy.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Chef Tony’s Bistro will feature a lounge area that can seat 38 guests, a main dining room that can seat 75 guests, and a large patio/terrace that can also seat 75 guests.

According to Glass, the new establishment will have a fluid and contemporary menu, which will highlight some of the “staple” offerings from his food truck as well as bring the new steak and seafood eats to the forefront as well.

It should also be noted that because of the partnership with SpringGate Vineyard, Chef Tony’s Bistro will also offer a wide variety of drinks and cocktails.

The new Chef Tony’s Bistro is going to open its doors this week on Thursday, October 5, and their hours of operation will be:

Tuesdays – Thursdays // 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Fridays – Saturdays // 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

According to Glass, he expects to create between 15 and 22 jobs at the new eatery, and if you are interested in applying you are encouraged to reach out to him on social media.

“I have lots of emotions [about opening],” Glasses explained. “I am kind of ecstatic man. I have wanted to open a restaurant for the past two years. This was my mission and I dedicated my twenties to it – you know nothing just came to me, I strived for this, so it is still kind of surreal.”

Moving forward, Chef Tony’s Bistro hopes to eventually expand its hours of operation to incorporate brunch as well.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.