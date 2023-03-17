This is the sign outside a Tractor Supply Company store in Pittsburgh on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Tractor Supply is set to open another store location in York County in the upcoming future.

According to a March 14 Twitter post by Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate, Tractor Supply Co. purchased a vacant, 6.35 acre plot of land in Lewisberry, off of Old York Rd. and Fishing Creek Rd., by the CVS Pharmacy.

It is still unknown when groundbreaking and the grand opening of the store will be – abc27 news reached out to Tractor Supply, but has not heard back at the time of this publication.

According to Tractor Supply’s website, as of December 2022 the company is operating 2,066 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states. The Midstate already has several Tractor Supply locations across Enola, Harrisburg, Carlisle, Dillsburg, Lebanon, Lititz, York and more.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.