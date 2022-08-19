SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Swatara Township Police Department with cooperation from the Steelton-Highspire School District created a new traffic pattern on Reynders and Spruce Streets to increase student safety upon arrival and dismissal from school.

Spruce Street is now going to be one way (east bound and going towards Steelton-Highspire Elementary School) beginning at the Swatara Township line and continuing to Reynders Street.

Reynders Street is now also one way (north bound) from the Spruce Street intersection and ending at the northern trafficway entrance to the Steelton-Highspire School District Property.

Both streets are posted as “no stopping, standing, or parking zones” and sections of those zones are posted as “tow away zones.”

Parents and guardians are not going to be able to stop along Reynders or Spruce Streets to drop their students off or pick them up. The Swatara Township Police Department and Fire-Police will be posted on Reynders Street to assist with the new traffic pattern and procedures during the first several days of school.