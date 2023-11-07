GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new vintage collectibles shop that offers thousands of toys, comics, and more, recently opened in Gettysburg.

Eternia Dreams is owned and operated by a Maryland business owner named Allan Semmont, who opened his first collectibles storefront back in March of 2018. To date, Semmont has three store locations inside the TownMall of Westminster, which is located in Maryland.

According to Semmont, all of his stores fall under the Eternia Dreams umbrella, and they consist of:

Nicky Sweets, which is his candy store. Starship Lex, which is a store dedicated to Funko Pops. Eternia Dreams Toys and Collectibles, which is his 10,000-square-foot collectibles storefront.

After operating these locations for a number of years, Semmont began looking to open a new location outside of the mall, because he felt like he “had all [his] eggs in one basket.”

His newest Eternia Dreams Toys and Collectibles in Gettysburg officially opened back on Sunday, November 5. Similar to his Maryland location, the new Eternia Dreams offers a vast inventory of thousands of collectibles, toys, comics, video games, VHS tapes, and more – all of which span from the 1980s to today.

Altogether, the new Gettysburg store has an inventory of about 15,000 to 20,000 vintage items for customers to browse through. If you are interested in learning more about what Eternia Dreams has to offer you can click here to check out their YouTube channel.

It is important to note, that in addition to offering a wide range of vintage collectibles, customers can also schedule private appointments in order to possibly sell their own collections to Semmont as well.

Sommont’s new 3,200 square foot Gettysburg store is located at 1863 Gettysburg Village Drive, and its hours of operation are:

Sundays // 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mondays – Saturdays // 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Moving forward, Semmont says that he hopes to expand with more shops in Pennsylvania, but really wants to maintain a “small-town shop feeling.”

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.