SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Walmart has announced plans for a new fulfillment center in Shippensburg that will create up to 600 permanent, full time jobs across the region.

The 1.8 million square foot facility will be located at 2281 United Drive and is scheduled to open in the spring of 2022.

“We are proud to open a new state-of-the-art fulfillment center in Shippensburg, which will be instrumental in providing our customers with increased access and faster shipping on millions of every-day low priced items,” said Steve Miller, SVP Supply Chain Operations, Walmart U.S. “In addition to faster shipping, our investment in Shippensburg will bring a positive impact to the community by bringing even more employment opportunities to a growing local economy.”

Walmart fulfillment centers “are focused on storing millions of items that are picked, packed and shipped directly to customers.”

The facility is part of a broader initiative to add more capacity into Walmart’s supply chain as the retailer prepares for growth.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to invest in our associates through job promotion and growth while providing new career opportunities to job-seekers in the Southern Pennsylvania region,” said Karisa Sprague, SVP U.S. Supply Chain People. “In addition to competitive compensation and benefits, Walmart also offers industry leading training and development opportunities, such as a college degree 100% paid for by Walmart’s Live Better U. There’s never been a better time to be a Walmart supply chain associate.”

Full-time positions qualify for Walmart’s total rewards and benefits plans, including medical, vision and dental insurance, 401(k) matching, paid time off, stock purchase plan and access to a free college degree.

The Shippensburg fulfillment center is hiring a variety of full-time positions, including the following leadership positions: Assistant General Manager, Human Resources Manager, and Operations Managers. Candidates can search for open positions and complete applications online at careers.walmart.com.

Walmart operates seven distribution centers, 160 retail stores and employs more than 60,000 associates in the state of Pennsylvania.