MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new, disabled veteran owned winery called the Totem Pole Winery had a grand opening event to celebrate its first local location in Mechanicsburg on Oct. 15, 2022, according to their website.

The Totem Pole Winery is owned by Joan and Don Hopler – the two started out with a wine-making kit, and according to Mechanicsburg Chamber of Commerce, over a decade later they began to make wine from grapes that they grew themselves at their ranch in Carlisle.

The Totem Pole Winery offers an array of drink selections such as:

Red wine

White wine

Fruity wine

Cristiano wines

Sangrias

Slushies

In addition to the drink selection, the Totem Pole Winery also has a tasting room, which will have small plates with appetizers available for those looking for an elevated wine tasting experience, according to Mechanicsburg Chamber of Commerce.

The new winery is located at 207 W. Main St., which is the former location of Cristiano Winery – the Totem Pole Winery’s hours are Thursday and Friday from 4pm – 9pm and Saturdays from 2pm – 9pm. For more information you can visit their website at www.totempolewinery.com