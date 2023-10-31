LEOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — A newly remodeled Dunkin restaurant recently opened its doors in Lancaster County.

According to Dunkin, the newly remodeled restaurant, which is located at 366 West Main Street in Leola, Pa., officially opened its doors on Monday, October 30.

The revamped 2,200 square foot Dunkin establishment is owned by franchisee Ram Patel who currently owns and operates two Pennsylvania locations. This new and improved Dunkin restaurant is expected to create about 15 new jobs in the area.

The new Dunkin restaurant features a drive-thru lane, free Wi-Fi, an innovative tap system, and a new modern design as well. According to Dunkin, this new location’s hours of operation are:

Mondays – Sundays // 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Recently, Dunkin also unveiled two new restaurant locations in the Midstate. One opened in Harrisburg and the other location opened in York County.

According to Dunkin, the company was first founded back in 1950 and now has more than 13,200 restaurants across 40 global markets.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.