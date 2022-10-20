HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The newly renovated and restored McCormick Riverfront Library in Harrisburg held a reopening celebration today.

The library is now connected to the former residence of Sarah Haldeman Haly, who helped start the Dauphin County Library System.

A new family area incorporates science, technology, reading, engineering, arts, and math, as well as learning support. It also features a community meeting space and public computer resources.

Outdated ADA access was also replaced. There is even a new coffee shop for caffeine fans.

“Harrisburg deserves nice things, and everybody matters. The idea of trying to transform individuals who work in the library to being here as social service connectors. This is going to be a key place for the region and community, “Dauphin County Commissioner George Hartwick.

The expansion cost $3.5 million.