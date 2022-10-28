IRVING, TX and NEW YORK CITY (Oct. 28, 2022) – Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST) (“Nexstar”), and Verizon FiOS (NYSE: VZ) (“Verizon”) today announced that they have reached a comprehensive multi-year distribution agreement regarding local television stations in 10 markets and Nexstar’s fast-growing national cable news network, NewsNation.

The agreement means that more than three million Verizon FiOS subscribers will again have access to the highly-rated network and local entertainment, live sports, and news programming provided by these local television stations and by NewsNation, home to “On Balance with Leland Vittert,” “Cuomo,” “Dan Abrams Live,” and “Banfield.” The agreement will ensure that Verizon subscribers won’t miss a moment of Major League Baseball’s World Series, which begins tonight, or any of this weekend’s college and NFL Football games.

These 13 local television stations and related cable and multi-cast networks had been off of Verizon’s platform system since October 14 at midnight.